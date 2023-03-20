This event is limited to the first 100 children 16 years or younger; lunch provided for participants

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Activities League (PAL) will be hosting its 5th Annual Fishing Derby at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is limited to the first 100 children 16 years and younger. Staff will provide rods, reels, and bait, but you are welcome to bring your own setup. Lunch will be served for children participating in the event, which includes a hot dog, bag of chips, and a drink, available at no cost.

Please come early, as this event will fill up quickly.

For more information or to register, please contact Officer Walter Canizalez at (805) 227-7420 or Wcanizalez@prcity.com

Paso Robles Police Activities League Hosting 5th Annual Fishing Derby Paso Robles Police Activities League Hosting 5th Annual Fishing Derby

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...