Show comes to Broken Earth Winery this April

PASO ROBLES — Wine Country Theatre, based in Paso Robles, is presenting a dynamic and entertaining musical revue featuring songs from TV, including classic TV theme songs, songs from TV variety shows, commercials, and parody songs.

“We have a great cast and it’s been fun putting the script together to represent many of our favorite shows, both contemporary and classic,” said Wine Country Theatre Executive Director Cynthia Anthony. “Audiences will want to sing along to ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Green Acres’ and ‘The Addams Family,’ just to mention a few. Songs from ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Ginny and Georgia’ are also included, along with beloved animated shows, including ‘The Simpsons.’ We have a very talented pianist, our Music Director Linda Wilson, plus some cast members will play the guitar and other instruments. It’s not TV, it’s live.”

“Stay Tuned” will be presented by Broken Earth Winery and all performances are in the Broken Earth Winery tasting room, which is located at 1650 Ramada Drive in Paso Robles. Show dates are April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Of course, delicious Broken Earth wines and pizzas will be available for purchase to enjoy during the show. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $40 each.

Wine Country Theatre is a professional-caliber community theater that has been presenting plays and musicals for 10 years. Set adrift after the pandemic, due to a change of management of the Park Ballroom, the theater company has been using various venues to present their productions.

“Presenting at Broken Earth Winery is a privilege and we hope this can be just the beginning of collaborating with other wineries,” proclaims Anthony.

So, turn off the TV and come to see this light and entertaining show. For tickets, go to brokenearthwinery.com.

