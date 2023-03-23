The registration period is now until Sunday, May 7, and is $7 per entry

PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and sponsored by Doc’s Cellar, is now accepting entries. The competition will take place in May and feature beer, ciders, and perries made from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The entries are separated into specific categories put out by the Beer Judge Certification Program. First-year chief judge and last year’s Best of Show winner Jason Affourtit will be putting together an extraordinary group of local judges for the annual competition. They will evaluate each entry according to aroma, appearance, and flavor to determine an overall conclusion.

The registration period is now until Sunday, May 7, and is $7 per entry. Register today at cmsfw.fairwire.com/.

For more information, please visit MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

