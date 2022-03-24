“An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty”

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) is pleased to announce that John Fogerty has been confirmed to perform in concert Friday, Jul. 29 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Contributed photo

Ticket prices for the show are $45, $80 (Golden Circle), and $520 (Table of eight) and will go on sale Friday, Mar. 25, starting at 10 a.m. online only at MidStateFair.com. If you were a table holder in 2019, table renewal information will be sent to you in mid-April. If you are interested in putting your name on the Waiting List for a table, please call the Fair Box Office at (805) 239-0655 for further details.

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a

distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp

boogie, and Southern-fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.

In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour, including a return appearance at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater. His most recent show, “My 50 Year Trip,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, features a collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) hits, including songs from the set list of his performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969 among other fan favorites. An album, “50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks,” was released on Nov. 8, 2019. In April 2020, while self-quarantining together, the Fogerty Family, featuring John with his

sons Shane, Tyler, and daughter Kelsy, gathered in their home studio to play some music together. A weekly video series began and became so popular that a digital EP, Fogerty’s Factory, was released via BMG on Fogerty’s 75th Birthday, May 28, 2020. An extended Fogerty’s Factory full album was released on Nov. 20, 2020.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 20 through Jul. 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

