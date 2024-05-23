Positions are available in the categories of admissions, event staff, maintenance, and stagehands

PASO ROBLES — Online applications are now being accepted for multiple employment and volunteer opportunities at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair. The fair is looking for people who would be interested in temporary work this summer in the categories of admissions, event staff, maintenance, and stagehands.

In addition, the fair’s “Friends of the Fair” program is looking for people who wish to volunteer their time organizing and implementing the 2024 fair. Volunteers truly bring the fairgrounds to life as they help manage the exhibits program, decorate the buildings, and assist guests throughout the 12-day event. Volunteers are asked to dedicate at least 10 hours helping at one workday before the fair and at least one 2-hour shift during the fair.

To learn more and to apply to work and/or volunteer, please visit the Applications page on our website MidStateFair.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Feature Image: Two employees are shown working at the CMSF in 2023. Online applications are now being accepted for multiple employment and volunteer opportunities at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair. Photo by Brittany App

