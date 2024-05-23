Playhouse Build event is this Thursday from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Templeton Glass is set to bring joy to a local family with a Playhouse Build event this Thursday from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. This event will take place at their location at 3850 Ramada Drive, Ste B2, in Paso Robles.

The Playhouse Build program is a unique Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) initiative that unites creative volunteers and generous sponsors to create custom playhouses for deserving local families. The program aims to provide children with a space to play, create, and call their own, while offering a meaningful team-building experience for participants.

Templeton Glass regularly engages in volunteer work at the Habitat SLO ReStore in Paso on rainy days when normal window and glass installation work cannot be performed. This commitment to giving back is further shown by their participation in the Playhouse Build program.

advertisement

Owners Rena, Jim, and Kelly Flannagan will work alongside Templeton Glass employees in constructing a 4 foot x 4 foot playhouse for a local family.

“We are thrilled to partner with Habitat SLO and be part of such a heartwarming initiative,” said Kelly Flannagan. “Our team is excited to use our skills to bring joy to a local family and contribute positively to our community.”

Nominations for families to receive a playhouse are open year-round, and the community is encouraged to nominate deserving local families.

To nominate a family, learn more about the Playhouse Build program, or see a brief video about the initiative, visit habitatslo.org.

About Habitat for Humanity SLO County

Habitat for Humanity SLO County is a nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Since 1997, they have built, repaired, and rehabilitated houses throughout San Luis Obispo County. They believe in a world where everyone has a decent place to live. By building and improving homes, they create strong and stable communities. Habitat for Humanity SLO County strives to make decent, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality for all.

Feature Image: Templeton Glass will team with Habitat SLO will take part in a Playhouse Build event this Thursday, constructing a 4-foot by 4-foot structure for a local family. Contributed Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...