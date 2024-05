North County Athlete of the Week: May 23

"The Bearcats clinched an Ocean League Championship on Thursday, May 9 defeating Nipomo in a 6-1 victory. Marcus Garcia was the starting pitcher going 6 innings, with only one run scored, and striking out 8 batters. Senior, Kade Mitchell, A Lion's Club Award Winner, was 3-3 leading the offense." — Coach Chal Fanning

