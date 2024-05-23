PASO ROBLES — For this project, participants create whimsical handmade wigs for children who have sensitive and vulnerable scalps because they suffer from medical hair loss due to chemotherapy, alopecia, trichotillomania or other conditions. The wigs are as soft as butter, hypoallergenic, and yet sturdy enough to wear while playing.

The activity is both creative and social, and as participants work together, they get to know each other and form new friendships.

If you would like to be a part of making a beautiful and useful wig for a child, mark your calendar for The Magic Yarn Project at the Paso Robles Senior Center on June 4. Be sure to call the Senior Center (805)237-3880 to reserve your spot today. Participation is limited.

Feature Image: Irene Cornelius and Jeannie Erickson. Photo provided by Paso Robles Senior Center

