PASO ROBLES — Home winemakers and brewers can now register for two highly anticipated competitions at the California Mid-State Fair.

The Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition will take place in May, featuring wines crafted in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties. Wines will be judged in six categories: white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, fruit (non-grape), and sparkling. A panel of local judges will evaluate entries based on appearance, aromatics, and taste. This event is supported by Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, ETS Laboratories, and The Vintner’s Vault.

The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition will also be held in May, spotlighting beer, cider, and perry made in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Entries will be assessed on aroma, appearance, and flavor.

Competitions are judged by industry professionals, experienced makers, and longtime evaluators, providing valuable feedback to participants.

The Home Winemaking Competition registration closes on April 18, while the Home Brewing Competition registration remains open until May 2.

Don’t miss the chance to showcase your craft! Register online at MidStateFair.com

