PASO ROBLES — A major transformation is coming to Sherwood Park in Paso Robles, with improvements officially beginning at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 5, at 1 p.m. The event will feature remarks from Paso Robles City Manager Chris Huot and representatives from the Public Works and Community Services Departments, as well as project designers from SSA Landscape Architects.

The $3.4 million project, led by JJ Fisher Construction Inc., will introduce seven new lighted pickleball courts, a picnic, shade, and barbecue area, upgraded restrooms, and a large parking lot. The improvements are based on extensive community input gathered during public meetings following the approval of the Sherwood Park Master Plan. Completion is expected in 2026.

Sherwood Park, located on the east side of Paso Robles near Scott Street and Creston Road, is home to little league, softball, and soccer fields, a dog park, and an award-winning fantasy-themed playground featuring a castle, dragon, and the legendary sword in the stone.

For more information, visit prcity.com/recreation and select “Parks” from the menu.

