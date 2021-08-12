TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District’s next regular meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
Public Call in # to Participate is as follows:
ZOOM Phone #: 1-669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 828 9087 4134
Passcode: 192830
Or Join the Zoom Meeting at: us02web.zoom.us/j/82890874134?pwd=bGhFbHRzVGR0VjB6UlFjbGFOVGtuZz09
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC THE PUBLIC MAY ONLY PARTICIPATE BY TELECONFERNCING OR USE VIDEO LINK ABOVE.
The meeting agenda will award of professional service contract for Evers Sports Park improvements and discuss the update on wastewater discharge source control.
The full agenda can be found on the District’s website.