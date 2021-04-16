Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

I just received The Bulletin from the Atascadero Historical Society (AHS), and it seems that despite all the COVID restrictions during 2020, the Society was able to continue to get things done. It’s remarkable what a team of volunteers accomplished. The team included John Seliskar, Bud Tanner, Larry Price, Jared Price, Tom Lewis, and Jim Wilkins, and they made significant progress at the Colony Heritage Center (CHC).

The Cabin now has a new concrete floor and new electrical service. There’s a new roof on the Archival house, thanks to Joshua Alldredge, manager of ABC Building Supply, Inc., and his team for the donation of the roofing materials needed. Thanks also to Bobby Williamson and Stephan of RAW Roofing, who volunteered their time and tools to install the new roof.

Work on the Memory Walk, which will wind its way around the Center’s site, has been started. The first section of the walk, starting close to the Atascadero Library, was dug out and back-filled with rocks and DG.

The first Memory Gate will be installed and will serve as an entrance to the Archival House from the parking lot. The walk will eventually be completed with a paving of bricks, both plain and engraved, providing a solid surface to walk on. There will be other gates, all made from the trees that stood in front of the Atascadero City Hall.

Like so many nonprofit organizations, it’s been about 18 months since AHS has held a fundraising event. As part of the process of re-organizing the Colony Museum, several items were identified that have no connection with Atascadero’s local history.

The board of directors of the Society has decided to offer the items for sale at an estate/yard sale event to be held later this spring. There are other items that have been donated by members, and they will also be available. If you would like to donate items for the sale, contact the organization at atascaderocolonymuseum@gmail.com. Or call Jim Wilkins, AHS president, at 805-550-9807.

I will share more details regarding the sale once a date is set and some COVID restrictions are removed.

Congratulations to Brenda Nicovich, six-year board member of AHS, who was honored with the 2021 Marj Mackay Award for excellent service to the Society.

Some of us were recently talking about eating salmon patties when we were growing up. Our mother’s prepared them and served them with a white sauce. After our conversation, I found the following recipe. What goes around comes around again and again. This version of the “patty” does sound delicious.

Shrimp Cakes with Smoky Horseradish Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pound large peeled, deveined raw shrimp, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs, beaten

2 minced scallions (about 1/3 cup) plus more, sliced for garnish

1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest, plus 11⁄2 tablespoon fresh juice, divided

1 1⁄2 cups panko breadcrumbs, divided

2 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3⁄4 teaspoons smoked paprika, drained

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons refrigerated prepared horseradish

4 tablespoons canola oil

Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

1. Combine shrimp, butter, eggs, scallions, lemon zest, 3⁄4 cup of the panko, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, 11⁄2 teaspoons of the salt, and 1⁄2 teaspoon of the paprika in a bowl. Shape into 8 (3-inch) cakes. Sprinkle remaining 3⁄4 cup panko on a large plate; gently transfer cakes to plate, pressing both sides in panko. Place cakes on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cover; chill 15 minutes.

2. Combine mayonnaise, horseradish, 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 1⁄2 tablespoon lemon juice and 1⁄4 teaspoon paprika. Set aside.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Cook 4 cakes 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon of the salt. Wipe the skillet; repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 4 cakes, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Top with sliced scallions and sauce. Serve with lemon wedges.

Enjoy the weekend.

Cheers!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related