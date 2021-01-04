SAN LUIS OBISPO – Legend Lamer and Samuel Aguilar claimed individual titles as Cal Poly hosted Fresno State and Utah Valley for a season-opening wrestling meet Sunday afternoon inside Mott Athletics Center.

Rather than wrestle dual meets, the head coaches elected to have their wrestlers compete as individuals in the ten weight classes.

Lamer compiled a 4-0 record for the 149-pound title, while Aguilar won both of his matches for the crown at 285 pounds.

Lamer won his first match with a 7-2 decision over Jaxon Garoutte of Utah Valley, followed by a 9-2 verdict versus No. 31 Cameron Hunsaker, also of Utah Valley. Hunsaker scored an early takedown before Lamer rallied for the win. A four-point near fall early in the third period clinched the bout.

Lamer pinned his final two foes to wrap up the title, scoring his first fall in just 55 seconds against Chris Deloza of Fresno State before completing his day with another fall in 2 minutes, 56 seconds, versus Aaron Gandara, also of Fresno State.

“Legend Lamer had a day, knocking off a nationally ranked opponent,” said fifth-year Mustang head coach Jon Sioredas. “He has hit his stride and competes at a very high level. It is exciting watching him thrive in every measurable way.”

While there were seven wrestlers at 149 pounds, Aguilar competed against just two other heavyweights and won both of his matches, eeking out a 1-0 decision over Chase Trussell of Utah Valley and earning an 8-1 nod against Randy Gonzalez of Fresno State.

Cal Poly wrestler Samuel Aguilar. Photos courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics

In the first match, Aguilar scored an escape in the second period and rode Trussell out in the final period for the win. He earned three takedowns, an escape and a riding time point to beat Gonzalez.

Other Mustangs with winning marks Sunday were Nathan Tausch (2-1) at 165 pounds and 2020 NCAA qualifier Bernie Truax (2-1) at 174. Logan Gioffre won his first two matches before settling for a 2-2 mark at 149.

After dropping a 5-0 decision in his first match, Tausch bounced back with 3-2 and 2-0 decisions to finish tied for second at 165. Truax opened with a 21-4 technical fall, then extended sixth-ranked Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley to overtime before falling 6-4 on a takedown in the first extra session.

“The highlight of the day was Bernie and Romero,” said Sioredas. “It was an overtime barn burner. Bernie has proven that he can compete with the best guys in the country and has continued to improve immensely.”

With the round-robin format, Cal Poly was able to enter eight true freshmen and a trio of redshirt freshmen in the day-long tournament, including Lamer. Gioffre and Jarad Priest each picked up two wins while earning at least one win were true freshman Tyler Gianakopulos and redshirt freshmen, Max Anderson.

“We had the opportunity to watch a number of our freshmen compete with this new format,” said Sioredas. “We have some video and look forward to continuing to improve.”

In addition to Lamer and Aguilar, other champions were Kase Mauger and Dawson Collins of Utah Valley at 125, Ty Smith of Utah Valley at 133, DJ Lloren and Kyle Park of Fresno State at 141, Danny Snediker of Utah Valley at 157, Kekana Fouret of Utah Valley at 165, Romero at 174, Hunter Cruz of Fresno State at 184 and Jacob Armstrong of Utah Valley at 197.

Cal Poly is scheduled to host Northern Colorado for a non-conference dual meet on Monday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

