Bearcats Take Down Hounds in Season Finale

The Bearcats and Greyhounds met last night for the season finale of the spring football season, and Paso Robles ran away with the victory, 42-13, at Memorial Stadium in Atascadero. The Bearcats were unstoppable Friday night, scoring on their first four possessions of the game while not giving up a first down until there was only 4:10 seconds to go in the second quarter.

Sophomore running back Leo Kemp led the way for the Bearcat offense, rushing for over 100 yards again this season. Still, all six of the Paso running backs that touched the ball scored a touchdown (Trevon Bridewell, Jake Morones, Vicente Echevarria, Devin Mowreader, and Coleton Sullivan). Each Paso runner experienced success due to the big guys in crimson who controlled the line of scrimmage from the first whistle to the final one.



Paso Robles ran away with the victory, 42-13, at Memorial Stadium in Atascadero. Photos by Connor Allen

This 2021 spring season was Paso Robles High School’s first season under new head coach Matt Carroll, and after a bumpy 1-2 start, the Bearcats finished the season with four straight victories and with a record of 5-2 overall, placing them third in the Mountain League.

The Greyhounds finished the season winless at 0-7 and were 0-5 in the Ocean League. The Atascadero offense showed some life in the second half when they opened up the playbook and took to the air, but it was too little too late as the Bearcats kept their foot on the gas pedal. The Greyhounds had a small and young team this year that featured several sophomores and hope to have built a strong foundation that might help them bounce back after a few tough years.

Trevon Bridewell no. 26

Templeton

Templeton High School Eagles celebrated senior night at Friday night’s game against Righetti. The Eagles lost 29-40.

Lineman Anthony Fisher no. 56, was injured in the 4th quarter and taken by ambulance to the local hospital. Fisher was released and now home.

Lineman Anthony Fisher no. 56, was injured in the 4th quarter and taken by ambulance, both teams kneel in respect. Photo by Mike Brennler

Full report to follow next week.

Congratulations to former Bearcat Bailey Gaither, who has signed with the Green Bay Packers and as an undrafted free agent.

