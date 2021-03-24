PASO ROBLES — This afternoon, following the announcement at last night’s board meeting regarding the change in guidelines for spectators, the school district released an update on spectators attending high school athletic events.

The district acknowledged the past few weeks had seen much confusion and frequent variations on the policy regarding the number of spectators allowed at PRHS athletic contests.

While the situation can change, the current guidance is listed below. Indoor sports (Basketball, Volleyball, Stunt, and Wrestling) do not permit spectators at this time.

The only personnel allowed for indoor sports are players, coaches, media, and game management personnel. For outdoor sports, spectators are limited to up to 20 percent of the facility capacity as determined by fire codes and configuration of the event.

After some study of each venue and PRJUSD has determined the following:

• War Memorial Stadium (Football, Sideline Cheer, Dance): Three spectators per participant (permanent seating)

• War Memorial Stadium (Soccer): Four spectators per participant (permanent seating)

• Municipal Pool (Swimming & Diving, Water Polo): Two spectators per participant (seating and standing room)

• Barnhart Field (Baseball): Two spectators per participant (seating and standing room in the area behind and between the dugouts. Other spectators can sit in personal seating and stand along the right and left field lines if they are able to maintain social distance.

• PRHS Softball Field (Softball): Two spectators per participant (seating and standing room in the area behind and between the dugouts. Other spectators can sit in personal seating and stand along the right and left field lines and behind the outfield fence if they are able to maintain social distance.

• PRHS Track (Track & Field, Cross Country): Four spectators per participant in permanent seating with personal seating and standing room in several areas around the track, maintaining social distance.

• PRHS Tennis Courts (Tennis): Four spectators per participant in standing and personal seating around the courts if they are able to maintain social distance. Space is available on the north, south, and west sides of the courts. Spectators must avoid sitting or standing near the players’ area (east side).

• Paso Robles Golf Course (Golf): Golf course management does not permit spectators.

All spectators at PRHS athletic events are required to wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing. PRHS reserves the right to remove any spectator not adhering to these COVID mitigation practices.

