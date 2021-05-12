Multiple Seasons Underway as the Temperature Heats Up

Atascadero

Girls’ Softball: The Greyhound girls’ softball team lost all three games in their series against Arroyo Grande last week. Atascadero will look to bounce back this week with three games against the Templeton Eagles. The first game on Wednesday, with a doubleheader on Friday.

Girls’ Basketball: The AHS girls played just a single game last week against Arroyo Grande and were defeated. Atascadero is now 2-5 on the season and will finish out the year with a pair of games against Morro Bay.

Boys’ Soccer: The Atascadero boys’ soccer team has had the best sports season on the AHS campus this spring and will look to close out their undefeated season at home on Tuesday night against Mission Prep. The Hounds are 9-0-2 on the year and currently riding a nine-game winning streak.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls’ soccer team played two matches last week, one against Paso Robles and the other against Righetti, and tied them both 2-2 and 1-1, respectively. Atascadero jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the Bearcats but could not hold it in the second half. The girls are 1-5-2 on the season with two games left.

Boys’ Tennis: The boys’ tennis team is on a three-match win streak after a pair of victories over Santa Maria last week. Atascadero won 8-1 on Tuesday and 9-0 on Wednesday. Atascadero is 3-6 on the season.

Boys’ Golf: The Greyhound golf team is very small this season and is building up their skill while searching for their first win.

Templeton

Baseball: The Templeton Eagles’ baseball team bounced back to their winning ways with a 2-1 series victory over St. Joseph. After dropping game one 4-3 in extra innings, Templeton took both games on Saturday by a combined score of 21-3. The boys are now 12-7 overall and 7-5 in league.

Softball: The Templeton Eagles’ softball team is absolutely on fire right now. The girls are currently riding a ten-game winning streak and just outscored SLO a combined 38-0 in a three-game series. Templeton will play a series against Atascadero this week before two series that will surely decide the Mountain League title. Templeton is 11-1 on the season and 6-0 in the league.

Boys’ Basketball: The Templeton boys’ basketball team followed up their tough week against Nipomo with a pair of victories over their rival Morro Bay. The Eagles defeated the Pirates 63-48 on Thursday and 61-46 on Friday. The boys now have a 4-2 record on the season, with two games against Atascadero coming up next. Thursday and Friday’s games against Atascadero have huge Ocean League title implications.

Girls’ Basketball: The girls are still searching for their first win of the season after dropping both games to Morro Bay last week.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys’ soccer team will play their final two regular-season games of what has been a great season this week against Morro Bay and Mission Prep. Templeton is 7-2-1 in the Ocean League and currently in second place.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls’ soccer team is 4-4-2 on the season. Last week, the Eagles dropped their first game 1-0 to a strong Santa Maria team (8-1-1 and on a five-game winning streak) and tied Mission Prep 3-3. Templeton will finish out the year with games against Morro Bay and Mission.

Paso Robles

Softball: After handing Arroyo Grande their first two losses of the season, the Lady Bearcats stayed and swept Righetti by a combined score of 23-8. Paso Robles (14-2) is set up to play for the Mountain League title in their final series of the season against the Templeton Eagles (11-1), who are currently in first place.

Boys’ Basketball: The Bearcat basketball is still perfect this season after two huge wins over Santa Maria last week. Paso Robles’ offense has exploded this season and put up a season-high 93 points in their win on Friday night. The boys are 6-0 on the season and look to be the favorites in the Ocean League. PRHS will look to stay unbeaten with two games against Pioneer Valley this week.

Girls’ Basketball: The girls’ basketball team also cruised to victory in both of their games against Santa Maria this week, winning 50-41 and 57-32 on Thursday and Friday. Paso Robles is 4-2 on the season and have winless Pioneer Valley up next.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys’ soccer program is 3-2-3 on the season after tying both of their games 1-1 last week. On Tuesday, Paso Robles hosted Pioneer Valley, and on Thursday, they traveled to SLO. The boys will close out the season with two very winnable games against Arroyo Grande and Righetti.

Girls’ Soccer: The Lady Bearcats’ soccer team is currently 4-3-1 after recording one tie and one win in two games last week. The girls fought back for a 2-2 on the road against Atascadero Tuesday before defeating SLO 2-0 at home on Thursday. Paso Robles will finish the regular season with games against Arroyo Grande and Righetti.

