Congratulations to former Paso Robles Bearcat Alumnus Bailey Gaither, who has signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

Gaither all-time records at San Jose State University

•2nd in receiving TD’s (18)

•4th in receiving yards (2,227)

•11th in total receptions (135)

•Most consecutive games with receiving TD (6)

