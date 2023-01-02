The City reached nationally recognized guidelines for their budget presentation

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles announced that its Finance Department has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for its budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the City. It reflects the commitment of the City Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

These guidelines are designed to assess how well a City’s budget serves as:

a policy document

a financial plan

an operations guide

a communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to a city, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to City of Paso Robles Finance Department.

The award-winning FY22-23/23-24 Adopted Budget document can be viewed here.

