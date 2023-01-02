Luca Hermosillo was born at 10:03 a.m. to his parents Allyson and Miguel
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — New Years Day, Sunday Jan. 1, welcomed Luca Mattias Hermosillo into the world at Sierra Vista Medical Center at 10:03 a.m.
Luca was born to his parents, Miguel and Allyson Hermosillo, weighing in at eight pounds and one ounce and 20.5 inches long.
Congratulations to the Hermosillos!
Feature Photo Caption: From left: Labor and Delivery Clinical Supervisor Christy Muller RN, Allyson and Miguel Hermosillo, and Luca.