The plan includes additions and improvements across the city for the next 10 years

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is looking forward to the exponential growth of several hotels and projects coming to the area. Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace presented the city’s plans for the future to the Paso Robles Main Street Design and Economic Vitality committees this week.

The future plan for Paso Robles spans over the next 10 years and includes plans for more housing, jobs, and hotels in the city.

Residents will see more than 1,000 new hotel rooms come to Paso Robles in the next decade. Three hundred of those rooms are already under construction. To accommodate higher traffic expected to come to the area, the city has plans for new bridges and widening new streets, which the city is preparing for.

advertisement

One large project the city is anticipating is the transition of the Paso Robles Boy’s School into “The Landing Project” off Airport Road. The Landing will consist of a distribution warehouse, business park, and commercial lifestyle center and hotel.

Airport Road will be expecting additional changes — the Airport Road Circulation Plan. This plan includes a proposed new Huer Huero Creek Bridge with a roundabout and Union Road overcrossing.

Several hotels are expected to be built in Paso Robles, including the 56-room Hotel Paso Robles placed on 14th and Pine streets and the 110-room Hotel Ava on 10th and Pine streets.

The plan also depicts a “light industrial district” on Ardmore Road near Golden Hill, and the Railroad District Corridor is still in the plans for Downtown Paso Robles.

For housing, over 4,000 units will be built throughout the different specific housing plans — the majority of which sit in the Olsen/Chandler Ranch Specific Plan. The Redtail Apartments on Creston Road broke ground this September, which will bring 200 units by the end of its construction.

You can find more on the city’s future plans here: prcity.com/364/Project-Updates—Pipeline-Reports

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...