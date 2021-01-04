Donna Gene Watkins passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020, at Danish Care Center, with her daughter outside her window, on the phone with her.

She is survived by a son, Robert Corbett, daughter, Theresa (Kelly) Farris, son-by-marriage, Neil (Kyme) Watkins, sister, Bonnie Reid, grandchildren: Jamie, Josh, Samuel, Leah (Matthew), Christopher, Lance (Nicole), Cameron, Tyler, Riley, Autumn, and, Ashland. Nieces, Brenda, Heidi, nephews, Bill, Frank Jr., Patty, cousins: Pat, Walter, Jim, Velma

Hollywood, California, is where Donna was born on September 22, 1942. Along with her mother, father, little brother, and sister, she lived in Venice, California. Eventually, the family moved to Los Angeles.

Donna had two children, the joys of her life, with her first husband, Jim Corbett. After twelve years of marriage, she and Jim divorced, and a few years later, she married her second husband, Wayne Watkins, and they were married for 35 years.

Working at a photography magazine in Los Angeles is where she met her husband, Wayne, a professional photographer. They moved to Atascadero in 1979. Donna worked for Atascadero News for many years. She also worked with Wayne at the California Mid-State Fair and the L.A. County Fair, as the official photographers, for 25 years. They photographed the headliner acts, livestock, FFA kids with their animals, and all the various other activities at the fairs.

At the age of 61, Donna put her trust in Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord, which was a turning point in her life. She loved singing praise and worship songs and would often cry tears of joy at the wonder and goodness of God.

Donna was a vivacious, kind-hearted, adventurous woman who loved her Savior, family, and friends dearly. Although she will be missed, the family rejoices that she is free of all disease and sickness and is now singing in Heaven with the angels.

No service is planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you share kindness with those around you.

