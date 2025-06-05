On March 15, 2025, the world lost a truly unique soul. William Wesley Mortimer, affectionately known as Bill, Uncle Bill, Booa, Mr. Bill, and Oh Bill, left this world at 62 from a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and song.

Bill was born to Wes and Dayle Mortimer in Concord, California, on August 8, 1962. The Mortimer family moved to Atascadero in 1969, where Bill lived until his death.

Bill was a man of many talents and passions. Bill spent his vibrant life making people smile through his infectious humor and angelic voice.

At age 10, Bill met his lifelong friend Brian Forzetting, who taught Bill how to play the piano. Eventually, they became related when Bill’s sister Patti married Brian’s first cousin, Ron, and they remained best friends until his death.

In 1976, Bill’s sister Debbie asked him if he could play Rhiannon by Stevie Nicks on his piano; he said, “Who’s he?” Debbie laughed and said she’s a girl. Bill learned to play Rhiannon for her, which began Bill’s love for Stevie and her music.

Mrs. Lila Brehm was Bill’s piano teacher, and for his final grade, he had to play something classical. Bill revised Rhiannon to Mrs. Brehm’s “Grade A” liking. She was amazed at how Bill turned a “Rock” song into a “classical ” piece.

Bill was Stevie’s number-one fan. He attended every Stevie concert he could and met her on many occasions. Bill sang with Stevie backstage at the Mid-State Fair, where she gave her number one fan her phone number. He had beautiful hand-painted pictures, autographed pictures, and many memorabilia throughout his home. Even his license plate showed his passion for her; it says NIXROX!

Bill lived and worked with his grandmother, Dorothy Boriack, at the Garden Farms Store while he finished high school and attended college; his grandmother encouraged him to get his degree and play music.

Bill was shy until he met his college music teacher, Nella Girolo. She convinced him to become a music major and encouraged him to break through his shyness and get on a stage, play the piano in front of people, and sing, act, and dance. Bill would talk to Nella daily at 3:45, and every Monday, without fail, he would have dinner with Nella and her daughter Janella, who had remained his close friends since college.

In 1989, Bill began his career at the San Luis Obispo Country Club, progressing from waiter to Events Manager. Bill dedicated over 27 years to the San Luis Obispo County Club. He was more than just an employee; he was a respected colleague, a cherished friend, and a friend to everyone he encountered.

Bill’s celebration of life will be held at the San Luis Obispo County Club, 255 Country Club Dr., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. On June 28, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm.

Bill is survived by his mother, Dayle (Boriack/Mortimer) Willis, of Atascadero; his sisters, Carolyn (Mortimer) (John) Wooten, of Elk Grove, Debbie Mortimer, and Patti (Mortimer/Duncan) Duty, of Atascadero; his Sisters-in-law, Barbara (Kopischke) Mortimer and Kim (Duncan) (Ted) Cowne; Nieces Holly, Noël, Harmony, Stacey, Lacey, and Hannah; nephews Shaun, Jeremy, Kevin, Ray, Joshua, Bobby, Jay, Zachery, and Quinn; Uncle Bill Boriack, Cousins Susan (Mortimer) Scott, Sandi, Charlie, and Katie Boriack, and many Great and Great-Great nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal Grandparents, Father Wes and brother Robbie Mortimer, Uncle Mel and Aunt Deloris Mortimer, Aunts Jean Boriack and Barbara (Guy), cousins Bonnie (Mortimer) Grinager, Darren and Matt Boriack, Michael Duniven, and Great-Nephew Michael James Brown III.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bill Mortimer Memorial at Golden 1 Credit Union, which will support the family and honor Bill’s final wish to scatter his ashes in Oslo, Norway.

