The El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Their chapter works as a team while learning about one another and America’s ancestors. A critical part of their mission is to teach children the value of Freedom.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the El Paso de Robles Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) along with the American Legion Chapter 220 carried out wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

The El Paso de Robles Chapter NSDAR and the American Legion Chapter 220 met on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Templeton Cemetery and laid wreaths on 350 graves of the American military veterans.

This year El Paso de Robles Chapter received donations of over $3,500. Many thanks to Susan Bettencourt, owner of Garden Farms Nursery in Santa Margarita, and George W. Wood II, owner of ICS Fire Sprinkler Design and Engineering, located in Paso Robles, for their support of the chapter.

The morning started was out with a brief introduction and thank you by Lisa Wood Regent of the El Paso de Robles Chapter NSDAR, followed by a prayer led by Diana Brenna Chaplain of the El Paso de Robles Chapter NSDAR.

About NSDAR

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members passionately carry out the timeless mission of promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For more information, visit elpasoderobles.californiadar.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related