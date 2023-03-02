During any absences, Mayor Pro-tempore John Hamon will act in Mayor Martin’s place

PASO ROBLES — Due to a serious health concern, Paso Robles City Mayor Steve Martin will be temporarily taking a step back from his duties with the city to focus his attention on his health, family and treatment.

On Thursday morning, March 2, the City of Paso Robles released an update on Mayor Martin to address rumors surrounding his absences from two recent city council meetings — Dec. 20, 2022 and the Jan. 31, 2023 meeting.

Mayor Martin is currently receiving treatment for a serious health concern. Therefore, Mayor Martin has been forced to temporarily divert his time and attention away from community matters while he focuses his attention on his health, treatment, recovery and family.

While the press release says his medical prognosis is favorable, and he remains hopeful that he will only be away from his City duties through early spring. City council and staff are supporting the Mayor as he addresses his private medical concerns.

The Council asks the community for compassion, dignity, and respect for Mayor Martin’s privacy while he is away.

