More No-Cost Visual & Performing Youth Arts Classes Coming in 2022!

PASO ROBLES – Hooray for Youth Arts opportunities! Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is thrilled to announce

Enrollment for Session 1 from this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9:00 am until Dec. 31. Families can enroll online through the parent portal and office help is available from 9 am – 12 pm on enrollment day for assistance by phone, email, or in person. The new schedule can be found HERE.

Parent questions? Visit pryoutharts.org/enrollment/ to learn more about how students 5-18 years old can enroll in up to three classes each. Contact Katherine Bradley, Office Administrator at katherine.bradley@pryoutharts.org or 805-238-5825 (call or text).

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“The Youth Arts is starting off the New Year strong with Session One! Once again, we welcome some fantastic additions to our creative team, a few new pop-up classes, and more class seats! We are very thankful to this community for so graciously supporting us this past year and we honor that generosity by continuing our programs on the upward trend! Enrollment will remain open for an extended period until the 31st, we know everybody is busy at this time of the year! Help us spread the word of excitement and we look forward to seeing new and returning students in the New Year for unbounded creativity!” says Ryan Flores, Operations & Programs Manager.







About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Artist and Philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their economic status.

By encouraging the arts and creativity, the Center is a venue where children can remain children. The arts provide a creative outlet and a positive means of dealing with the pressures of the world. In this way, it has helped over 15,000 students find their voices, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs and trouble.

Programs are open to all students who wish to enroll. Classes include video production, art, piano, band, ballet, hip-hop, break, tap, jazz dance, sewing, songwriting, fashion design and much more.

Through your contribution, you are helping to share the wondrous possibilities that an arts education contributes to the well-being of our community’s youth. To sponsor a Paso Robles Youth Arts Center student today, visit pryoutharts.org/support to give a gift of any amount. A gift of $250.00 sponsors one student for an entire year of classes!

The Youth Arts has provided children ages 5 to 18 with FREE classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years! In full operation, the Youth Arts offers 50 classes per week, fills approximately 3000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, scholarships, supplies, and equipment. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the Youth Arts office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a Non-Profit 501 (c) (3), Tax ID Number 77-0488880

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...