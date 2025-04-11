PAOS ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services volunteers are excited to invite the public to a free workshop on California wildflowers at the Uptown Family Park Community Garden. The event, which will be held on Saturday, April 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., offers an opportunity for attendees of all ages to explore the beauty and importance of wildflowers in California’s ecosystems.

The hands-on session will cover various topics including the lifecycle of wildflowers, their essential role in supporting pollinators, and their environmental benefits. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of how wildflowers contribute to biodiversity and the overall health of our landscapes.

The workshop will take place at Uptown Family Park, located at 641 36th St. in Paso Robles. No registration is required, and the event is open to all members of the community, from beginners to seasoned gardening enthusiasts.

The Uptown Family Park Community Garden, originally constructed in 2014, has been dormant for several years. However, thanks to the commitment of local volunteers, the garden is now being revitalized for the benefit of the community. This workshop is the second in a series of recurring events designed to showcase the garden’s transformation as it blossoms into a vibrant community space this spring.

“We are thrilled to bring this hands-on, educational workshop to the community garden and create a welcoming space for learning and connection,” said Volunteer Coordinator Wyatt Lund. “These workshops provide a wonderful opportunity for residents to gather, grow, and appreciate the beauty of gardening together.”

For more information about upcoming events, please visit Uptown Family Park. For additional inquiries, contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or via email at wlund@prcity.com.

