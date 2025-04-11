PASO ROBLES — In a pivotal decision on April 2, the Estrella-El Pomar-Creston Water District (EPCWD) Board of Directors voted 3-1 to oppose imposing groundwater extraction fees on de minimis water users in the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin. This decision came during a broader discussion about recommendations to the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority (PRAA) regarding a rate study, which was reviewed at the Authority’s April 7 meeting.

De minimis water users, as defined by the EPCWD, are those who extract two acre-feet or less of groundwater annually. The board believes these users should be exempt from fees that could place an undue financial burden on local residents.

EPCWD Board President Dana Merrill explained, “Since agriculture is the largest consumer of groundwater in the region, it makes sense that larger users should play a key role in funding sustainable water management. Landowners who use minimal amounts of groundwater should not have to shoulder extraction fees. We believe a balanced approach that considers the impact of all users is the best path forward for long-term basin sustainability.”

As part of the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority, EPCWD collaborates on the implementation of the region’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The Authority is currently considering funding mechanisms for basin sustainability, including the potential for groundwater extraction fees.

However, the issue of groundwater fees has sparked debate within the community, with many concerned about the financial strain they could place on residential users. The EPCWD Board’s recent vote signals its commitment to ensuring that the policies implemented balance effective groundwater management with fairness and economic equity for local residents.

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority held a public meeting on April 7 at 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Council Chambers (1000 Spring St.) to discuss groundwater policies and potential fee structures further. EPCWD is expected to support rate structures that align with its position on protecting de minimis users while ensuring the region remains compliant with SGMA regulations.

About the Estrella-El Pomar-Creston Water District: The Estrella-El Pomar-Creston Water District, located in Northern San Luis Obispo County, is a Groundwater Sustainability Agency responsible for implementing the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin. The district collaborates with regional agencies to ensure the responsible management of groundwater resources for agricultural, residential, and environmental needs.

