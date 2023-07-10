PASO ROBLES — Due to the abundant rainfall experienced during the recent wet winter, the City of Paso Robles announces that watering restrictions will not be implemented this summer beyond the City’s minimum conservation requirements.

The state has not extended statewide Level 2 Water Demand Management measures, thanks to the positive impact of the wet winter on reservoirs and groundwater basins. The City does not anticipate supply shortages and expects residents to adhere to the minimum conservation measures in place. However, state requirements prohibiting irrigation of non-functional turf at non-residential sites remain in effect.

While water customers in Paso Robles can water on their preferred days and times, the City emphasizes the importance of water conservation. The following minimum conservation measures are always in effect:

Excessive water flow or runoff is not allowed.

Washing down paved surfaces is restricted, except for health and safety purposes or when using a high-pressure, low-volume washer.

Vehicle washing is permitted using a bucket and hose shutoff nozzle.

Water leaks must be repaired within seven days.

Overfilling of pools and spas resulting in water waste is prohibited.

Commercial lodging establishments must provide guests with the option to decline daily linen service.

Water fountains and decorative water features must recirculate the water.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website at prcity.com/469/Conservation for more information on water conservation, including tips on reducing water usage indoors and outdoors, and water-wise landscaping advice.

The Utilities Department of the City of Paso Robles manages and delivers essential water, sewer, solid waste, and recycled water services to the community. To learn more about the Utilities Department’s services, visit prcity.com/1093/Utilities.

