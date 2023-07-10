New adaptation by Amanda Thayer is presented by Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

PASO ROBLES — Tickets are now on sale for the summer theatre performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts). The limited run — July 28 and 29, and August 4 and 5 — culminates months of preparation by young performers from the local community. For many, it is their first exposure to a full-on theatre experience — including auditions, rehearsals, costume, makeup, set design, and more.

The lively adaptation by Youth Arts professional instructors is written by Amanda Thayer and directed by Claire Edmonds, with lighting design by Ryan Flores. Suitable for audiences of all ages, it celebrates the L. Frank Baum classic novel about Dorothy’s adventures with friends through the land of Oz in search of a way home to Kansas.

Filled with whimsy, humor, and suspense — and infused with the enthusiasm and creativity of its young performers — the show is the latest of popular productions by Youth Arts, dedicated to providing opportunities for kids to experience and develop life skills through arts education.

Show schedule:

Friday, July 28 | 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 | 2 and 6 p.m.

Friday, August 4 | 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 | 2 and 6 p.m.

Location:

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

3201 Spring Street, Paso Robles

Admission:

Adults: $15 in advance | $20 at door

Students: $15

Tickets, information:

pryoutharts.org/events/ | (805) 238-5825

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free visual and performing arts classes for 25 years. The nonprofit was founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

By encouraging the arts and self-expression, Youth Arts provides a creative outlet and positive way for young people to deal with the world’s pressures. The organization has helped more than 10,000 students find their voices, build confidence, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs or other negative influences.

Programs are open at no charge to all students who wish to enroll in offerings such as art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment featuring video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts.

Youth Arts is funded through private support from generous donors wishing to share the possibilities that arts education contributes to the wellbeing of community youth. Information is available at pryoutharts.org.

