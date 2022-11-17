Donations made through their Buck a Bottle Initiative

PASO ROBLES — McPrice Myers is investing in the greatest social needs facing the Paso Robles Wine Region one “buck,” one bottle at a time. Partnering with Must! Charities, they kicked off a Buck a Bottle initiative in 2022 and in the first half of the year alone raised over $20,000. And it’s that easy — they are simply donating one buck for every bottle sold throughout the year.

Billy Grant, Head of Business Development explained McPrice Myers decision to partner with Must! Charities was easy, “Must! Charities is unique because they don’t just write checks. A plan is built around each charity recipient to ensure benchmarks are met and 100 pecent of donations are effectively invested to meet critical needs in our community.”

Must! Charities identifies community needs through research-driven data and collaborates with existing nonprofits to maximize donation dollars. Recent collaborations include building a state-of-the-art Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles and launching a $1.3M project with the Vineyard Team to provide educational scholarships to children of farmworkers. Additionally, investments are being utilized to construct a 21st Century Call Center with Transitions-Mental Health Association to address the growing mental health issues among the youth throughout the Central Coast.

advertisement

In Northern San Luis Obispo County Must! Charities is building awareness and local businesses are supporting the community in which they live. In addition to McPrice Myers, dozens of local businesses have committed to the Must! mission of Give Where You Live with a Buck a Bottle initiative. Since its inception, Must! Charities partners generated over $1M through the Buck a Bottle initiative.

“The Paso Robles wine industry is one of the largest economic engines in our community,” says Becky Gray, Director of Must! Charities. “The Buck a Bottle concept is an easy way to incorporate philanthropy into business models and infuses money from outside our region into our local economy to increase resources available to our community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...