PASO ROBLES — Resilient Souls, a nonprofit dedicated to trauma-informed care and support for survivors of abuse and exploitation, is hosting a special fundraising event during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The event will feature a free screening of Line in the Sand, a film by James O’Keefe, on Tuesday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine Street, Paso Robles. The documentary exposes the migrant industrial complex, trafficking networks, and the dangers faced by unaccompanied minors. A Q&A session with local experts will follow.

Free tickets can be reserved at ParkCinemas.com or picked up in person at the theater.

“Sex trafficking and drug trafficking are societal issues that have exploded in the past four years, devastating our communities,” said Lisa Majors, Founder of Resilient Souls. “Events like this not only bring awareness to these critical issues, but also foster a compassionate community that will help protect children, young adults, and trauma victims from violence and abuse.”

Resilient Souls provides trauma-informed training, healing programs, and survivor aftercare. Learn more at ResilientSouls.org

