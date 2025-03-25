By Camille DeVaul & Lynne Schmitz

For over 100 years, women have been coming together to discuss and advocate for agriculture. Since the group’s inception as the Farm Home Department in 1923, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women have played a vital role in promoting farm values, improving nutrition, and raising funds for community initiatives. Today, it remains the only active chapter of its kind in California.

Each month, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women (SLOFBW) will be working with Paso Magazine to honor one of their members whose contributions have strengthened the agricultural community. This month, we highlight Janet Alene Brown Tullock.

Janet Tullock

Born and raised in Paso Robles, Janet grew up surrounded by the charm of small-town life. After graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1962, she took a job at Central Savings. One fateful night, at a dance at the Paso Robles USO building, she met Bob Tullock, a Cal Poly student from Templeton. Sparks flew, and by September 8, 1962, they were married.

Their journey together took them across the country and around the world. Their first two daughters, Judy (1963) and Peggy (1965), were born in San Luis Obispo. In 1967, after Bob earned his degree, the young family packed up and moved to Indiana, where Bob pursued his Ph.D. in Soil Chemistry at Purdue University.

California called them home once again, leading them to Norco, where Bob taught at Cal Poly Pomona. Soon, another move brought them back to San Luis Obispo, where their third daughter, Terri, joined the family in 1972. In 1985, the family relocated to the Yemen Arabic Republic for two years while Bob worked on a horticulture improvement project. When their time abroad came to an end, they returned to California, eventually building their forever home in 1995 on land that has been in Janet’s family since 1862.

With a small orchard, plenty of space for family gatherings, and seven beloved grandchildren, Janet’s life has been rich with love and tradition. Agriculture has always been part of her heritage. Both her parents and in-laws were members of the San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau, and the women in her family — her mother, mother-in-law, and sister — were active members of Farm Bureau Women. In 1996, Janet joined the group herself and quickly found a passion for its mission.

She loved the camaraderie of like-minded women dedicated to supporting agriculture and education. Over the years, Janet and her sister Pat took charge of organizing the Farm Bureau Women’s booth at the County Fair and managing sales of their famous bean soup mix — something Janet still oversees today. These days, the group continues its tradition of community involvement, greeting visitors at the California Mid-State Fair on Farmers and Cattlemen’s Day and setting up booths at the Three Speckled Hens antique shows in April and September. Every dollar they raise goes toward scholarships for local students pursuing higher education.

San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau Women meet every second Monday of the month from September through June. If you’re inspired by these stories and would like to learn more about becoming involved, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

