PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Association of California School Administrators (ACSA SLO County Charter) has announced the winners of its annual high school essay contest, recognizing Paso Robles High School students for their powerful reflections on educators who changed their lives.

Among a competitive field of heartfelt submissions, three exceptional essays stood out:

First Place: Adane Siegrist, for his tribute to middle school teacher Edwin Martinez (Lewis Flamson Junior High). His essay, highlighting Martinez’s ability to inspire self-belief, will advance to a regional competition.

Second Place: Michelle Santiago, for their essay on teacher Alexandra Huggins (Lewis Flamson Junior High).

Third Place: Shekhinah Braly, for their essay on current PRHS English teacher Carrie Baldovin.

“We are incredibly proud of all the students who participated in this contest,” said Jen Gaviola, SLO Charter ACSA President. “Their essays are a testament to the dedication and impact of educators across San Luis Obispo County. Adan Siegrist’s essay, in particular, is a powerful reminder of the lasting difference a truly inspiring teacher can make.”

ACSA SLO Charter congratulates the winners and all participants for sharing their inspiring stories.

