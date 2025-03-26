PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Community Services Department is inviting residents to apply for open positions on several boards and advisory committees that help shape the city’s future. Openings are available on the Library Board of Trustees, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Youth Commission, and Senior Citizen Advisory Committee.

These groups serve as vital links between the community and local government, offering input on key issues. Members serve two- to three-year terms, with new terms beginning July 1.

Open Positions & Responsibilities:

Library Board of Trustees (1 position) – Advises on library policies, programs, and community needs. Meets the second Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. (Three-year term)

Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee (2 positions) – Provides input on parks, playgrounds, and recreation programs, and serves as the Public Art Review Committee. Meets the second Monday of the month at 4 p.m. (Three-year term)

Youth Commission (3 positions) – A youth-led organization providing representation and opportunities for local youth (ages 14-21). Meets the first Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. (Two-year term)

Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (2 positions) – Advises on issues impacting senior citizens in the community. Meets the second Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. (Three-year term)

Applications are due by Thursday, May 1, at 5 p.m. Interviews will take place on Wednesday, May 21. New members will take an oath of office during the joint reorganization meeting at Centennial Park in June.

