PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has announced that paving is now underway on the Creston Road Corridor following extensive infrastructure upgrades. Prior to paving, crews completed the installation of fiber conduits, repairs to water and sewer utilities, the addition of missing sidewalks, and upgrades to curb ramps.

The Creston Road Corridor improvements have been a long-standing community vision, beginning with workshops in 2016 and culminating in the City Council’s adoption of preferred alternatives in 2018.

Current construction includes dig-out repairs that began July 9, paving of side streets and edge grinding already in progress, and mainline paving set to begin July 16. Traffic signal installation at Walnut and Bolen is scheduled to resume July 14, with final pavement striping planned for the week of August 11.

Motorists should expect temporary delays and traffic control measures in the area. City officials thank the public for their patience as this important project moves forward.

