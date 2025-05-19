PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services remind the public that with temperatures warming up, increased crowds are expected for Memorial Day weekend. Remember to stay cool, hydrated, and wear sunscreen.

Buckle up, slow down, and never drive impaired. Make sure you are well rested, alert, and patient, giving your full attention to the road—never text while driving. Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive. Above all, have patience and be a courteous driver to help keep everyone safe on the roads.

While enjoying water sports like paddle boarding, boating, or surfing, it’s important to think before you play and follow a few key safety rules. Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket, ensure everyone knows how to swim, and never swim alone or leave children unattended. Let someone know where you’re going, what time you’re leaving, and when you plan to return. These simple precautions can make all the difference in keeping your time on the water safe and fun.

advertisement

While Memorial Day weekend is a fun seasonal tradition, it also brings an increase in injuries and home fires due to careless cooking practices. To stay safe while grilling, never cook indoors or leave the grill unattended—this includes your house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area. Always keep the grill in an open space, away from the house, deck, sunshades, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire. Be cautious with hot grease or ashes, as they can easily spill onto wooden decks or into dry leaves and grass, creating a serious fire hazard.

Like this: Like Loading...