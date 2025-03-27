Board unanimously votes for Option 6 despite staff preference for Option 1

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is moving forward with a new campus plan for Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School. The campus, located at 900 Creston Road, is estimated to begin remodel construction early next year.

Many parents came out to speak during the Tuesday, March 25, PRJUSD meeting in support of Option 6, though staff recommended Option 1 due to it having a favored TK-8 campus flow.

With an estimated cost of $6,038,301, Option 1 presents creates a secure TK/K complex, provides a modernized science lab for seventh and eighth grade, and establishes a dedicated sixth-grade science lab. The design also enhances campus flow from lower to higher grades and includes a designated TK/K drop-off area. However, it does require the relocation of existing science facilities.

The proposed timeline would begin with DSA submittal on July 28, and DSA approval (estimated) on Jan. 30, 2026. Construction is set to commence on March 30, 2026, with completion expected by Dec. 4, 2026. The scope includes remodeling Rooms 103-104 into three rooms, updating Rooms 105, 106, and 107, adding restrooms to each classroom, and improving hardscape, ramps, stairs, and fencing. Additionally, Room 607 will be remodeled into a science room, Room 611 (dry lab room) will be purchased and installed, and a new TK/Kinder play structure will be added.

Option 6, with an estimated cost of $6,443,777, proposes the addition of new relocatable classrooms with interior restrooms, fencing around the TK/K complex perimeter, hardscape/turf improvements, and a new TK/K play structure.The project is expected to follow a timeline beginning with submission to DSA by June 30, estimated approval by Dec. 29, and construction running from Feb. 23, 2026, to Oct. 23, 2026.

This option, favored by the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) community, enhances classroom capacity but prioritizes outdated facilities, such as the existing science rooms, and necessitates relocating existing portables to another campus. Key benefits include maintaining the existing science rooms, creating a dedicated TK/K complex with improved traffic flow off Creston, retaining the lunch area, and keeping band and dance programs in their current locations.

However, the plan also presents challenges, such as the cancellation of Phase 2 portable additions, a reduction in hardcourt and field space, reliance on city participation for drop-off access at Centennial’s back drive, increased distance from the office/front of campus, and the shorter lifespan of relocatable buildings compared to permanent structures. Additionally, it does not allow for a smooth progression from lower to higher grade levels across the campus.

Trustee Nathan Williams said he wanted to play devil’s advocate, adding that Option 1 deserved to be equally looked at as an option despite the public approval of Option 6.

“Flow is a legitimate conversation,” he argued that flow of the campus could benefit students preparing to head to high school.

Trustee Jim Cogan stated he was leaning towards Option 6 due to it getting everyone the closest towards what everyone wants to see in the campus.

“The one thing that Option 6 didn’t give us was the flow that we were looking for, for a campus … it creates some things that we have to work through with staff,” Superintendent Jennifer Loftus explained why staff leaned towards Option 1 but said that staff will make either option work. “What’s most important to know is staff is going to make either of these options work. There were pros and cons to both of them.”

Trustee Laurene McCoy motioned to approve Option 6, which was seconded by Leo Castillo. The motion to approve Option 6 was unanimously approved.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m.

