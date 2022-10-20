FFA chapter hosts annual Opening and Closing Competition, winning first place

PASO ROBLES — FFA members from Shandon to San Luis Obispo competed in the 2022 Opening and Closing Competition hosted by Paso Robles High School on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Seven local FFA chapters came to Paso Robles High School to compete in the contest. Paso Robles FFA won first overall in Advanced Open team and second in high Novice team, with top advanced President Kylie Stroud, top advanced Secretary Ashley Skove, top novice President Reese Theisen, top novice Vice President Allie Kemp, top advanced Reporter Priscilla Utter, and top novice Secretary Reese Raymond.

The Opening and Closing contest is a mock-up of the traditional opening and closing ceremonies performed by chapter FFA officers at each meeting. Each team consists of one person representing each officer — president, vice president, sentinel, vice president, reporter, treasurer, secretary, and adviser.

“We are extremely proud of them. They came into 7:30 a.m. practices every day before the competition,” said PRHS FFA Adviser and Teacher Matt Vierra. “They worked hard. We had a lot of success all the way across the board.”

October has been a busy yet successful month for the Paso Robles FFA chapter.

Earlier this month, agriculture advisers attended the California Agriculture Teachers Association (CATA) regional meeting in Hollister, where the Paso Robles agriculture department was awarded fifth place in the entire state.

This award is based on merits of success in SAE projects/prophecies, State/American degrees, and participation beyond the classroom. There are around 338 active FFA chapters in California.

Proud of his students, Vierra said, “We have a pathway for every single student. They can pursue many different types of careers in agriculture. We offer a good amount of opportunities not only in our career fields but in professional development, and the students see that, and now the state of California sees that.”

It is also that time of year again for Paso Robles FFA’s favorite fundraiser. The chapter is teaming up with Negranti Creamery selling ice cream pies. You can order your pie online and select to support Paso Robles FFA. You can then pick up your pies at Negranti Creamery just before your holiday gathering.

You can order your pie and support Paso Robles FFA here: negranticreamery.com/shop-negranti-pie-fundraiser?fbclid=IwAR0E4z4-z5GVW6EQ4Xn9icqzCC1YxKffrMR5lxRoSvGKMBgtX3rEm1NnHAo

