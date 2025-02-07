Only six students across California receive this award for their achievements

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School student Briley Bowen has been named the winner of the South Coast Region FFA Star Placement Project. This award recognizes only six students across California for their achievements in Agricultural Education and hands-on industry experience.

Bowen, a junior, was selected for her outstanding work in a cow-calf operation in Paso Robles, where she hasdemonstrated a high level of commitment and expertise. Her responsibilities include daily herd checks, tagging calves, and assisting with basic veterinary care, all of which have contributed to her in-depth understanding of agricultural practices.

“Winning this award is not just a personal achievement for Briley, but a testament to her hard work and passion for agriculture,” said Matthew Vierra. “Her dedication to her responsibilities on the job has set a high standard for her peers.”

Bowen will go on to represent the South Coast Region at the upcoming State Leadership Conference in April. The Paso Robles community is invited to celebrate her achievement and support her as she competes at the state level. Her dedication to excellence exemplifies the future of young agricultural leaders and highlights her strong skill set within the beef production industry.

For more information about Bowen’s project and her upcoming competition, visit the Paso Robles FFA social media pages or contact the school’s agriculture advisors.

Feature Image: Paso Robles High School student Briley Bowen has been named the winner of the South Coast Region FFA Star Placement Project. Photo provided by Paso Robles FFA

