PASO ROBLES — Within our community are people who go above and beyond to make Paso Robles a better place to live, work and play. These individuals volunteer, lend an extra hand and go the extra mile to better Paso Robles for all.

The Chamber celebrates by awarding the Roblan of the Month to outstanding community members. Once a year we recognize those individuals who have truly made a difference with the special distinction of Roblan of the Year.

You can now submit your nominations for Roblan of the Year now until Friday, Oct. 28. Only completed forms will be accepted.

CRITERIA

Must be a past Roblan of the Month & not a past Roblan of the Year

Significant contributor to Paso Robles through community service, community action, philanthropy or other ongoing community outreach

Nominee must have lived in the greater Paso Robles area for at least five (5) years

Community involvement must not be based solely upon their contributions of employment-related responsibilities

You can have a variety of supporters write letters or sign one letter on the nominee’s behalf documenting their service and dedication to Paso Robles.

Roblan(s) of the Year will be honored at the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Gala and Installation Dinner.

If you have questions about the nomination process or would like a copy of past honorees for the month and/or year, please contact the Chamber office at (805) 238-0506 or email events@pasorobleschamber.com

Please return the nomination form:

Mail/in-person: Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce/Attn: Roblan of the Year Committee

1225 Park Street, Paso Robles

Fax: (805) 238-0527

Email: events@pasorobleschamber.com

