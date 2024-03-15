PASO ROBLES — On Wednesday, March 13, at 6:36 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of residential structure fire on Evert Court.

According to a press release from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters arrived at the scene to discover the attached garage fully involved with fire. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire was quickly contained to the garage and the attack space above it before extending into the living quarters.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, one Fire Investigator, and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded to the scene. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement, one engine and one Battalion Chief from CAL FIRE/SLO County and one engine from Atascadero Fire immediately responded to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image provide by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services

