Long time county resident, Shandon cattle rancher and attorney Paul Clark succeeds Brent Burchett

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Paul Clark, long time San Luis Obispo County resident, Shandon cattle rancher, and attorney, has been selected by the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau as its new Executive Director. He succeeds Brent Burchett, who became Executive Director in 2019, and has moved back to Kentucky to be closer to family.

Clark is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and McGeorge School of Law. He has been an attorney in San Luis Obispo County since 1996. Clark has been a board member of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau for twenty-seven years, serving ten years on the Executive Committee and two years as President.

Additionally, he serves as the Vice Chair and a member of the Executive Committee of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Supply Board of Directors and is a member of the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association and the Estrella Warbirds Museum.

“I’m honored to be chosen as the new Executive Director. Having worked with four previous Executive Directors of our Farm Bureau, I know I have big shoes to fill. I’m excited to work with so many good friends I have made over the years to continue advocating for California production agriculture, our great state’s most important industry.”

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau is a long-established county organization, part of the California Farm Bureau Federation and the American Farm Bureau Federation, which provides unsurpassed experience in the realm of representing and protecting farming and ranching by influencing policy at all levels of government, educating consumers and providing innovative programs and solutions to some of the most complicated issues.

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau is nearing its 105th Anniversary Year, representing all of local agriculture and the many commodities produced by its membership. Clark joins the staff which includes Catie Field, Deputy Executive Director, and Jesslyn Blank, Membership Manager. The Farm Bureau, a policy organization, is served by a volunteer Board of Directors made up of Directors, District Directors, Farm Center Chairs, and others. A five member Executive Officer Committee is elected from the Board. San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau committees include: Legislative, Rural Health and Safety, Farm Bureau Women, and

those appointed to evaluate special issues.

“We’re excited to have Paul make the transition from Board Member to Executive Director,” says Sarah Kramer, President of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau. “His experience makes him well suited to continue Farm Bureau’s advocacy for farmers and ranchers.”

Clark begins his official duties as Executive Director on April 15.

