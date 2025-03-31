PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services and the Building Department will host a Public Forum on Monday, March 31, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber (1000 Spring Street) to discuss the adoption of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) Local Responsibility Area (LRA) Map.

Developed by CAL FIRE, the map must be adopted per state legislation (Government Codes 51179 & 51177(e)). The forum offers residents and developers information on mapping changes, adoption timelines, and potential project impacts.

The LRA map can be viewed online, and property-specific FHSZ ratings are available via CAL FIRE’s viewer.

