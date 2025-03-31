PASO ROBLES — Starting Monday, March 31, several public services previously offered at the City Hall Annex will be consolidated at Paso Robles City Hall, located at 1000 Spring Street, above the Library. The relocation follows a citywide space reorganization aimed at improving access, efficiency, and service delivery for local residents and businesses.

As of 5 p.m. today, public access to services at the City Hall Annex, located at 821 Pine Street, Suite A, will cease.

The following services will be moved to City Hall:

Water and Wastewater Billing

Business Licenses and Renewals

Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) Payments

RTA Bus Pass Sales

The office phone numbers for these services will remain unchanged. For further information, please visit the City of Paso Robles website at prcity.com or contact the City Hall main line at (805) 227-7276

