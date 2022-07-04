The fire as burned 150 acres with cause still under investigation

PASO ROBLES — A fire burning at Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center on both Main and East Garrison, is now 60 percent contained.

The fire started on Sunday, July 3 with Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department, CAL Fire Monterey and San Luis Obispo, Ventana Hotshots, and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company responding on scene.

Minimal smoke may be visible from North and Southbound HWY 101, which remains open.

advertisement

Power has been restored to Main Post cantonment areas.

Access to Camp Roberts remains open to affiliated military personnel and first responders.

Full containment of the fire is expected by Tuesday, July 5. There have been 150 acres burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Feature photo curtesy of Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...