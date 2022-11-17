The grant will support the purchase of new emergency response equipment

TEMPLETON — Templeton Fire and Emergency Services is the recipient of a $20,000 grant to purchase new extrication equipment, referred to as a Combi Extrication tool, and new stabilization struts. These specialized tools help first responders safely rescue vehicle accident victims trapped inside a vehicle and help keep the vehicle stable during an extrication.

“This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes us to safely stabilize the vehicle and reach someone who needs immediate medical attention. The Combi Extrication tool combines two tools into one tool that can spread and cut without changing tools,” said Templeton Fire and Emergency Services, Captain Phillip Goldbloom. “Without the OTS grant funding, we would not be able to purchase modern rescue tools critical for the care of those injured in crashes. We are very grateful for this grant that will allow us to be faster and more efficient at stabilizing and extricating victims from vehicle accidents, and save lives.”

The grant will fund the purchase of one Amkus ION battery operated Combi Tool and Paratech Standard Vehicle Stabilization Kit.

Delays in providing care to crash victims impacts the “golden hour” of survival, a core principle in the emergency medical services industry. Reducing the time it takes to get to the patient, treat what can be treated, and transport the patient to the hospital helps increase the chance for recovery.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

