CEO recognized as a “sparkplug” driving innovation and growth

CENTRAL COAST — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast was recognized for high achievement at the annual Pacific Regional Leadership Conference of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Sparkplug Award is presented annually at this conference to the Chief Executive Officer of a Pacific Regional Boys & Girls Club organization who has demonstrated exceptional determination, tenacity, spark, and leadership of their Boys & Girls Club. The recipient is usually relatively new to the CEO position of their Club and the Club has usually evidenced significant improvements in their operation and results since the CEO assumed leadership.

Presenting the award was John Miller, Senior VP of Affiliate Relations at Boys & Girls Clubs of America who works with over 1,000 Clubs around the country ensuring they have the strategy and resources to gain the most value from their relationship with the national organization. Receiving the award at the evening ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, Michael Boyer, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast recognized his whole team as the true recipients.

“I am truly humbled by this recognition … a leader can have a vision but it is just a dream unless the team also sees and embraces that vision. I am privileged to work with an amazing group of professionals … they show grit, determination, and an unwavering belief in the potential of our members. This award is the result of the countless hours of hard work our team & board put in serving the youth of our community. I am continually impressed that our team rises to the challenge of meeting our ambitious goals, and then goes on to surpass them. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve in the future.” Mr. Boyer proclaimed.

Since Mr. Boyer’s hiring as CEO at the end of 2020, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has increased to running 20 Club sites in seven cities on the Central Coast. The organization partners with seven different school districts to offer after school programming at school-based sites and it completed a multi-million-dollar capital campaign to build and open a state-of-the-art Clubhouse in Paso Robles. It has increased service hours for local children by 42 percent and ended 2021 with the highest level of revenue in its 56-year history. It serves 1,500 households across two counties.

