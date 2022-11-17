Nonprofits will be at the Paso Robles Elks Hall on Nov. 22 for the Day of Thanks

By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Paso Robles Press Contributor

PASO ROBLES — During a time of giving to those in need, it is important to show appreciation to those who give. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the 20th annual free event at the Elks Hall in Paso Robles will provide a day to do just that. Each year leaders from civic and academic institutions as well as local service clubs and the faith communities gather together to share their vision and project needs. Groups providing special services during the holiday season such as Toys for Tots, Paso Thanksgiving, Toy Bank, and Coats for Kids will also be in attendance.

A light breakfast will be served and there will be music, prayer, information sharing and fellowship. In addition, people can gather together by honoring some of the selfless humanitarians who serve the community. People can can commence with the local community outreach groups to prepare to celebrate the holidays. All are welcome to show support to local humanitarian groups who bring unity to the community.

The event will be from 6:55 to 8 a.m. at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge, 1420 Park Street. For more information and to register to attend, go to business.pasorobleschamber.com/events/details/a-day-of-thanks-for-those-who-give-13535.

