PASO ROBLES — On Apr. 14, members of the El Paso de Robles Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), brought pizza, soda, and homemade cookies to the department for their dinner.

The El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, wanted to thank the men and women of the Paso Robles Police department for their dedication to serving our City, especially as front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six-chapter members brought dinner to the police department.

Lisa Wood – Regent

Lida Lucas-Parliamentarian

Betsy Beatty -Registrar

Susan Clark – Historian

Linda Wood- Recording Secretary

Diana Brenna – Chaplain

“It felt good to be able to say thank you to these men and women yet felt so little compared to what they do for us every day they are on duty,” said Wood.

The DAR women originally planned to have delivered a pizza dinner to the department in Dec. 2020 but had to postpone due to COVID restrictions.

Accepting the pizza on behalf of the department were Sergeants Lehr and Hermanson, along with Officer Navarro.

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, is an active chapter honoring members’ ancestors who fought for their independence. They are committed to volunteer service as a means to better local communities.

Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world. DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries.

DAR members promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more

For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit dar.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related