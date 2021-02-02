ATASCADERO — On Saturday, Jan. 30, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department (APD) and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported vehicle roll-over traffic collision on Hwy 41 near Frog Hollow Drive involving a blue Ford Mustang.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 59-year-old male, the sole occupant of the vehicle, had sustained fatal injuries from the collision, despite emergency lifesaving efforts made by passers-by and emergency personnel at the scene. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Officers determined the blue Mustang was driving westbound on Hwy 41 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck an embankment and telephone pole.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the blue Mustang was involved in a ‘street race’ with a black or dark-colored vehicle prior to the collision.

At this time, this has not been substantiated. Officers are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Atascadero Police Department Traffic and Investigations Unit are currently conducting a joint investigation of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the APD Investigations Sergeant, Jeff Wilshusen, at (805)470-3242.

